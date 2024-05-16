Amir Arrives In Bahrain For Arab Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived Thursday in the Kingdom of Bahrain, where His Highness will head the State of Qatar's delegation in the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, which will be held later today.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Sakhir Air Base by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Additionally, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Secretary-General of the Arab League HE Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, along with several senior civilian and military officials were in attendance.

HH the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.