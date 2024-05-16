Southern Defense Forces Repel 30 Russian Assaults In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River and 23 attacks in the Orikhiv sector yesterday.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out 23 attacks, including 19 in the Staromaiorske area and 4 in the Robotyne area," the statement said.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, the enemy launched seven unsuccessful assaults, suffered losses and retreated to its starting

positions.

Over the past day, 76 enemy reconnaissance drones were spotted flying over the operational area.

As Ukrinform reported, the intensity of hostilities in the Kharkiv sector increased, with Ukrainian defenders repelling ten enemy attacks in the vicinity of Slobozhanske, Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Lyptsi.

Photo: General Staff