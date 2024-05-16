Russians' Plans To Gain Foothold In Vovchansk Thwarted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have continued to perform combat missions within the urban area of Vovchansk in the northern part of the city, keeping the enemy under fire control.

The defence forces continue to defend the occupied borders and are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory and disrupting its criminal intentions.

Since the beginning of the enemy's offensive on 10 May in the Kharkiv sector, the Defence Forces have used decisive actions to significantly reduce the activity of the Russian invaders. The enemy's plans to penetrate deeper into the urban area of Vovchansk and gain a foothold there have been thwarted. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have continued to perform combat missions within the city limits of Vovchansk in the northern part of the city, keeping the enemy under fire control. The situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian troops, supported by armoured vehicles, are trying to attack in the Krokhmalne-Berestove area. Ukrainian defenders destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle there. The battle continues, the situation is under control. Ukrainian defenders also improved their tactical position and pushed the enemy back in the area north of Kyslivka.

In the Siverski sector , Russians conducted one attack in the Vesele-Zvanivka area, there were no changes in the situation of Ukrainian troops. Fighting continues in the Yakovlivka-Razdolivka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy unsuccessfully tried three times to break through the defences in the areas of Bakhmut - Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut - Andriivka. Fighting continues in the area of Hryhorivka. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the areas of Vodiane - Netaylove, Pervomaiske - Netaylove. The fighting continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kurakhove sector , Russian invaders launched three attacks in the areas of Vodiane - Netailove, Slavne - Novomykhailivka. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Solodke - Kostiantynivka and Solodke - Vodiane. Ukrainian positions have not been lost so far.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks in the Staromlynivka - Urozhayne area. Zavetne Zahidya - Staromayorske. Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Volodymyne-Staromayorske area. No positions have been lost so far, and the situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , the Russian army continues to try to force the Ukrainian Defence Forces from the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the last day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Krynky, Kherson region . Ukrainian positions were not lost.

Since the beginning of the day, 23 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched two missile attacks, four air strikes using eight combat aircraft and 48 attacks by kamikaze drones, and fired 564 times at Ukrainian troops' positions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 16 May 2024 amounted to about 488,460 people, including 1,520 over the previous day.