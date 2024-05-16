Amir Participates In 33Rd Arab Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated with his brothers, Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, leaders, and heads of delegations of the sisterly Arab countries, in the opening session of the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, which was held today in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

The opening session was also attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, a number of Their Highnesses, Their Excellencies, members of the accompanying official delegations, representatives of regional and international organizations and guests of the summit.