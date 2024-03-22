Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 29, among them two children.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 21:50, as a result of missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured persons has increased to 29," the post reads.

Death toll in Russia's March 22 attack on Ukraine has increased to five - Zelensky

On the night of March 21-22, Russian invaders carried out a massive aerial attack on Ukraine, using more than 150 missiles and strike drones.

From 04:00, the enemy began to launch missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 explosions rang out. Seven private houses were destroyed, and dozens were damaged. The Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant suffered the greatest destruction. The dam is currently closed to traffic.

Zaporizhzhia region governor Ivan Fedorov said that the attack had killed an 8-year-old girl and her father, 35. In addition, the 62-year-old driver of a trolleybus who was driving along the HPP dam was also killed.