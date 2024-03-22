GBM Extends Strategic Partnership With Lenovo, Through The Addition Of Lenovo's Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Solution, Truscale

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Business Machines (GBM), an end-to-end leading digital solutions provider, today announced the extension of its long-standing strategic partnership with Lenovo. The renewed expansion will include the sale and support of the groundbreaking Lenovo TruScale IaaS (infrastructure as a service) solution, throughout the GCC region.

Building upon years of successful collaboration between GBM and Lenovo, the expanded partnership will see organizations in the GCC benefit from a cutting-edge hybrid cloud solution that seeks to revolutionize the way businesses manage and deploy their IT infrastructure.

With Lenovo TruScale, business will be able to harness a pioneering on-premises, flexible, consumption-based model, allowing them to scale IT resources on-demand. This approach ensures adaptability to the dynamic modern business landscape, eliminating constraints associated with traditional infrastructure investments.

Businesses leveraging Lenovo TruScale can scale their IT infrastructure according to specific needs, promoting optimal resource utilization and cost efficiency. The consumption-based pricing model ensures cost predictability, empowering organizations to accurately manage IT expenses without the limitations of upfront capital investments. Key features also include streamlined IT management through a unified platform, prioritized security and compliance with robust data protection measures, and the delivery of a powerful hybrid cloud infrastructure for businesses of all sizes through Lenovo's state-of-the-art hardware and technologies.

Alaa Bawab, General Manager at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, said,“As we expand our strategic partnership with Gulf Business Machines (GBM), Lenovo is thrilled to announce the integration of our cutting-edge Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution, TruScale, into the GCC region. Lenovo TruScale represents a revolutionary leap forward in hybrid cloud solutions, and we are excited to empower businesses in the GCC with unprecedented flexibility and control over their IT resources.”

Mike Weston, CEO of GBM, said,“Our enhanced collaboration with Lenovo reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses in the GCC to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. As a trusted partner in the region, GBM is excited to bring this game-changing hybrid cloud solution to customers, allowing them to navigate the complexities of the digital era with confidence and agility.”

Together, GBM and Lenovo are poised to reshape the future of IT infrastructure in the GCC, providing businesses with the tools they need to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and achieve their strategic objectives.

About Lenovo:

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile,

software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, 8 offices, and over 1,500 employees across the Middle East, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is the region's leading digital solution provider. As your end-to-end digital transformation partner, GBM offers the region's broadest technology portfolio, including industry-leading infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services.

GBM has nurtured partnerships with the world's leading technology companies and have invested in skills and resources to assist their customers on their path towards digital transformation.