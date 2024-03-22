Brink After Massive Russian Attack: Ukraine Needs Our Help Now

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said after a new Russian missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities that Ukraine needs help now.

She said this on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"For the second day in a row all of Ukraine has been woken up before dawn by the threat of incoming hypersonic and cruise missiles. Russia's barbaric attacks on an entire people continue to threaten civilians and break international law. Ukraine needs our help now," Brink said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that last night the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with more than 60 Shahed drones and almost 90 missiles of different types.

The enemy attack damaged a number of energy facilities across the country. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost one power line, and the equipment of thermal power plants was damaged. The Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant also came under attack. There is no threat of a dam breach.