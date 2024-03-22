Malaysia Airlines Berhad Soars Into Kidzania Singapore As Official Airline Partner

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Iconic Malaysia Airlines Brand Embarks on a Three-Year-Long Partnership to Instil Air Travel Awareness and Career Opportunities Among Youths SINGAPORE & KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - KidZania Singapore, an award-winning interactive children's edutainment park that combines inspiration, fun and learning through ultra-realistic role-playing experiences, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Malaysia Airlines. This three-year-long collaboration represents the first major marketing initiative undertaken by Malaysia Airlines since 2019.





Malaysia Airlines will brand the existing plane within KidZania's cityscape in Singapore, serving as the official airline partner for the coveted educational entertainment hot-spot. This alliance symbolises a shared vision between two prominent brands in providing enriching life experiences for children and youths in Singapore and beyond.



The partnership will see fresh and intriguing programmes, aimed at exposing children to air travel's nuances and endless possibilities of career paths within the airline industry. By integrating real-life scenarios and professions within KidZania's fun-filled environment, Malaysia Airlines seeks to introduce children to various aspects of aviation, such as piloting, cabin crew responsibilities, and ground handling.





Founder and Executive Chairman of Sim Leisure Group, Dato' Sim Choo Kheng, commented on this partnership, "We are delighted that an esteemed brand like Malaysia Airlines sees the potential in the KidZania project and recognises how it can play a vital role in introducing young minds to career possibilities within the aviation sector. We believe this will inspire them to form ambitions of their own."



He further added, "This alliance complements our commitment to offering children holistic, engaging and experiential learning sessions. The integration of Malaysia Airlines into our Eduplay city will offer children insights into the aviation world, shaping their understanding of the industry and nurturing their interests."



Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group, the holding company for Malaysia Airlines, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: "We are thrilled to be part of the KidZania community, where we can actively contribute to the development of youth and future talents of the aviation industry. By sharing insights and empowering children to pursue their passions, we are committed to challenging stereotypes within the aviation industry and encouraging exploration of diverse job roles, fostering inclusivity and diversity from an early age.



Bringing the essence of Malaysian Hospitality to KidZania, we aim to cultivate an appreciation for both the diverse and shared cultures between our nations among children. We will continue to dedicate our efforts toward curating experiences and offerings that cater to our diverse and global audience. This includes the extension of Malaysia Airlines' award-winning loyalty programme, Enrich, to children aged 2 – 12 years old via Enrich Junior; enabling them to enjoy a myriad of travel benefits and lifestyle privileges."



KidZania Singapore is a part of the global edutainment brand, KidZania, that provides a safe, unique, and interactive environment where children can explore a city built for kids. They learn essential life skills through over 100 role-playing activities. KidZania Singapore reinforces the power of dreams, the importance of being responsible and independent, aiming to inspire and educate children through real-life experiences. KidZania Singapore will fully reopen in early Q2 2024.



Malaysia Airlines' branding at KidZania Singapore signifies a milestone in the company's commitment to fostering education and career awareness among youths. This alliance enables Malaysia Airlines to reach out to the next generation of aviation enthusiasts in a unique and immersive setting.





--br- style="margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px" width="24" height="24" data-no-lazy="1" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/resize-instagram-24.png" class="lazyload" src="">









MENAFN22032024003551001712ID1108009253