CPE Launches Free Educational Webinars To Promote Continuous Learning

Doha, Qatar: Continuing and Professional Education (CPE) at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced the launch of a series of free educational webinars as part of its ongoing commitment to community outreach and empowerment.

Designed to engage and inspire local community members, the webinar series aims to foster a deeper connection with the public while raising awareness about key topics across various fields of knowledge. With an emphasis on addressing community needs, the webinars cover an array of carefully curated subjects including“Caring for the Elderly Physically and Psychologically,”“Food Safety at Home,” and“Postnatal Care for Mothers and Newborns.” The content, developed and delivered by esteemed subject matter experts commissioned by CPE, ensures high-quality, informative sessions for participants.

Hamad Al Kuwari, Director of CPE, emphasised the significance of these initiatives, stating:“CPE recognises the importance of reaching out to the community and sharing knowledge and expertise with a wider audience in an accessible and affordable format. With Ramadan being the time for refreshing our knowledge and giving back to our community, we can think of no better opportunity to launch these educational webinars.”

Beyond community outreach, CPE has previously introduced technical content tailored for professionals, managers, and executives. These resources, covering topics such as cybersecurity, python programming, Excel functions, and time management, offer prospective participants insight into CPE's learning approach and material quality. CPE is committed to providing effective, accessible professional education, training, and certifications accredited by leading international educational institutions.

Its team of highly qualified educators and trainers takes a meticulous approach to curriculum development, supporting CPE's goal to position itself as the premier destination for continuing and professional education, training, and consultancy in Qatar.