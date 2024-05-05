Real Madrid secures 36th Spanish LaLiga title after 4-2 win over Girona

(MENAFN) Real Madrid clinched their 36th Spanish LaLiga title on Saturday, sealing the championship triumph as Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat against Girona. The Whites' path to glory was paved earlier in the day when they secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Cadiz at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with goals from Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu.



With their victory secured, Real Madrid eagerly awaited the outcome of Barcelona's match against Girona, knowing that any slip-up from their rivals would pave the way for their title triumph. Despite Barcelona taking the lead twice in the first half, Girona emerged as the dominant force in the second half, securing a thrilling victory against the formidable Barcelona side. Girona's Portu emerged as the hero of the match, scoring twice to propel his team to victory in a captivating six-goal encounter.



The triumph holds special significance for Girona, as the LaLiga surprise package secures qualification for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history, marking a remarkable milestone for the team and its supporters.



Real Madrid's title victory sees them finish atop the LaLiga standings with an impressive tally of 87 points, with four matches left to spare in the season. Meanwhile, Girona's second-place finish, with 74 points, underscores their remarkable ascent in Spanish football, fueled by their spirited performance throughout the season.



In contrast, Barcelona finds themselves in third place with 73 points, having been overtaken by Girona in the standings following their defeat. Despite their valiant efforts, Barcelona's quest for LaLiga glory fell short, as they now reflect on a season of highs and lows, with their focus shifting to future endeavors.

