Kerala: 26 Cows Die Due To Extreme Heatstroke In Kozhikode

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: The District Animal Welfare Department has stated that around 26 cows and three buffaloes have died due to heatstroke in Kozhikode. The officials stated that the information should be reported to the nearest veterinary hospital if any calves have died due to sunstroke.

The district animal welfare department also said that the farmers should submit an application containing the post-mortem report and the photo of the dead cow for financial assistance. More than 400 cattle have died in the state due to extreme heat. Animal Husbandry Minister J J. Chinchu Rani announced that the farmers who lost their cows will be compensated soon. The minister said that the farmers have been instructed not to let the cattle graze in the open spaces between 11 am to 3 am and not to tie them in the fields.

At the same time, IMD said the maximum temperatures were very likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 38 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur and Kozhikode, around 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts and around 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts from May 4 to May 6.