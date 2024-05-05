Oiwa Hails Japan's Collective Effort In AFC U23 Title Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Japan coach Go Oiwa credited his team's collective effort for their AFC U23 Asian Cup title victory over Uzbekistan in the Doha 2024 final on Friday.

At the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Japan edged out Uzbekistan 1-0 in a nail-biting encounter.

The lone goal of the match came from substitute Fuki Yamada, who capitalized on an opportunity in the first minute of injury time with a precise finish into the bottom corner. Yamada's strike proved to be the difference-maker, clinching Japan's second AFC U23 Asian Cup title, following their previous triumph in 2016.

“This success all comes from the support of everyone, not only the staff and the players but everyone, the fans also,” said Oiwa.

Oiwa said he had faith Leo Kokubo would save Umarali Rakhmonaliev's injury time penalty before the Japan goalkeeper made the vital intervention that ensured his team reclaimed the title.

Kokubo threw himself to his right to keep out Rakhmonaliev's strike after Hiroki Sekine had been judged to have handled the ball in the penalty area deep into added time with the Japanese leading through Fuki Yamada's fine finish.

Yamada, introduced as a substitute in the 72nd minute with both teams struggling to find a way through to goal, stroked his shot into the bottom corner in the first minute of injury time and looked to have sealed the win for the Japanese.

But referee Mooud Bonyadifard pointed to the spot having reviewed the pitchside monitor to set up a dramatic finish, with Kokubo mobbed by his teammates after breaking the hearts of the Uzbekistan players and fans.

“When the decision was made that it was a penalty, I had full trust that Kokubo would stop it,” Oiwa said.

Despite facing tough opposition from Uzbekistan, Oiwa commended his team's determination and strategic adjustments, particularly with the introduction of Yamada and other substitutes.

“Every player managed to control the game for 90 minutes, and we're proud of that,” remarked Oiwa, highlighting the collective effort that propelled Japan to victory.

On the opposing side, Uzbekistan's head coach, Timur Kapadze, acknowledged the disappointment of falling short in the final despite his team's commendable performance throughout the tournament. Reflecting on missed opportunities, including the crucial penalty, Kapadze emphasized the need to regroup and prepare for future challenges, notably the upcoming Olympic Games.

With Uzbekistan set to make their Olympic debut in Group B alongside Spain, Egypt, and the Dominican Republic, Kapadze pledged to utilize the lessons learned from the AFC U23 Asian Cup to fuel their preparation for the prestigious event.

“We will come back better at the Olympic Games,” affirmed Kapadze, underlining his team's determination to bounce back from the setback in Paris. - AFC