Al Muraikhi Meets Indonesian FM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia H E Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference yesterday, which is being held in the Gambian capital Banjul. The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

