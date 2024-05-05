Msheireb And Metahug Launch 'Msheireb World' On Roblox

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb has announced a strategic partnership with Metahug, the visionary gaming studio, to launch an immersive Roblox experience that allows players to explore the richness of Qatari culture. This collaboration is designed to blend education with interactive gaming, showcasing Qatar's sustainable innovations, creative chops, and deep-rooted traditions. The partnership was launched on the sidelines of the TEFFA event hosted in M7 at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The Roblox platform will host a series of mini-games, each crafted to highlight a different facet of Qatari life and history. At launch, players will be able to participate in six unique games, starting with 'Pearl Hunt,' a game that pays homage to Qatar's pearl diving heritage.

Msheireb Properties' ethos was instrumental in realizing this project, combining the ingenuity of the world's first sustainably regenerated downtown at Msheireb Downtown Doha with the Doha Design District's ambitions as a creative lab for global design talent.

The Roblox experience will include activities inspired by Msheireb Properties' vision for human-led design, championed through projects like Msheireb Downtown Doha and the Doha Design District. Activities include designing sustainable fashion inspired by traditional Qatari attire and creating furniture that reflects the region's architectural elegance. Additional mini-games will educate players about Arabic typography and the history of Bedouin lifestyles, celebrating Qatar's commitment to sustainability and design.

This partnership not only highlights Msheireb's dedication to cultural preservation but also aligns with Metahug's mission of educating through engagement.“By integrating educational elements with the fun and excitement of gaming, we aim to create a more enriching experience that teaches players about the significant cultural heritage of Qatar,” said Shaikha Al Sulaiti, Senior Manager of the Doha Design District, Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Working closely with Lian Pham, co-founder of Metahug, the collaboration leaned into Metahug's education in gaming expertise through its flagship Play2Learns educational initiative teaching kids to learn without knowing they're learning.

A series of workshops organized as part of the upcoming TEFA event are set to engage the youth in meaningful ways, helping them understand and appreciate the heritage and future aspirations of Qatar.