Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Gabri Evicted From Mohanlal's Show; Know Who Will Be Evicted Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One more contestant got evicted from Mohanla's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 on Saturday.

Around nine people were nominated for last week's eviction. Abhishek Sreekumar, Nora, Rishi, Sijo, Arjun, Gabri, Jasmine, Jinto and Ansiba were nominated. Meanwhile, Gabri got evicted from the show.

The eviction announcement of Bigg Boss was dramatic this time. Mohanlal asked to stand up Rishi, Ansiba, Gabri, and Jasmin and told other nominated contestants to wait for their turn. Later, he added that those five people were not meant to be safe and that their results would be announced today.





Gabri had faced controversy due to his close relationship with fellow contestant Jasmin. Jasmin turned into tears after the eviction of Gabri. The show has entered into 50 days last week. Abhishek Jayadeep was evicted from the show last weekend.