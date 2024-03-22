WCM-Q Doctors Of The Future Conference Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: More than 300 pre-university students with ambitions to pursue careers in medicine attended the two-day Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) Doctors of the Future Conference.

The annual conference gives pre-university students the opportunity to visit the WCM-Q campus to explore careers in medicine through a wide range of activities. These include a research competition as well as panel discussions on topics related to applying to medical schools, careers in medicine, meetings with current students, alumni and faculty, and discussions about life as a medical student, among many others.

The event, previously known as the High School Medical Conference, is open to students, teachers and school counselors from all over Qatar and across the wider region and beyond. This year's edition featured presentations of research posters by current WCM-Q pre-medical and medical students, which gave the participating high school students, their parents, school teachers and administrators excellent opportunities to ask questions about the college, the curriculum and the career paths opened by studying at WCM-Q. There was also a dedicated panel discussion which explained a sample of the wide range of different medical specialties that can be pursued after graduation, as well as the opportunities to work in the spheres of research, education, healthcare management and public health offered by a career in medicine.

The morning of the second day also featured the qualifying round of the High School Research Competition, in which eighteen teams gave presentations before a judging panel comprised of WCM-Q faculty, researchers and medical students.

Ultimately, first prize went to the team from ACS International School Doha for their poster, titled Optimizing water consumption with the usage of an automated planting system. Second place went to the team from Omar Bin Al-Khattab Independent School for Boys for their poster, titled The RoboWorm: A game changer, while third place went to the team from Doha College for their poster, titled Reduce, Reuse, Qcycle.