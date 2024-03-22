Chance Of Scattered Rain From Friday Until Next Week, Qatar Meteorology Says

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbasssi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar:

The weather in Qatar starting this Friday, March 22, and continues throughout the rest of the week is expected to be partly cloudy or fully cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain, announced the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The scattered rain could also be accompanied with thunder at places, and strong wind, QMD added.

As we are approaching Sarayat season, known for its sudden weather changes, the Civil Aviation Authority (Meteorological Department) calls on everyone to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms and the importance of receiving information from official sources.