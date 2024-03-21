Dos Releases Women-Related Statistics For Mother's Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The number of females in the Kingdom, at the end of 2023, reached 5,419,000 out of the total population, accounting for 47.1 per cent of the total population compared to 52.9 per cent for males.

The Department of Statistics (DoS) released a statement on the occasion of Mother's Day, celebrated on the 21st of March, Thursday, saying that the percentage of women in the reproductive age group (15-49 years) constituted 52.5 per cent of the total females, and this percentage decreased to 11.9 per cent in the 50 years and above group, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Survey results on population and family health showed a significant increase in life expectancy at birth during the period 2012-2017, with life expectancy among women increasing from 74.4 years in 2012 to 75.1 in 2017.



Life expectancy among men also increased from 71.4 years to 72.3 years during the period 2012-2017.



The results also indicated a slight decrease in the total fertility rate for mothers in Jordan between 2017 and 2023, dropping from 2.7 children per mother to 2.6 children per mother.



The percentage of teenage mothers aged 15-19 who had given birth decreased from 3.3 per cent in 2017 to 2.1 per cent in 2023, attributed to an increase in the average age of first marriage for females from 26.3 years in 2017 to 27.5 years in 2022.

Population and family health survey data also showed an increase in births attended by skilled health personnel between 2017 and 2023, from 99.7 per cent to 99.9 per cent respectively.

The percentage of mothers who met their family planning needs with modern methods was 54.3 per cent in 2023.

The infant mortality rate decreased to 9 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2023 compared to 11 deaths in 2017, while the neonatal mortality rate decreased from 17 to 14 deaths per 1,000 live births.



The under-five mortality rate decreased from 19 to 15 deaths per 1,000 live births.

According to the National Maternal Mortality Report/Ministry of Health for the year 2021, the maternal mortality rate decreased to 29.8 deaths per 100,000 live births.

According to the statement, anaemia remains one of the most important public health issues affecting children, women, pregnant women and adolescents.



The results of the surveys during the period 2017-2023 showed a decrease in the prevalence of anaemia in Jordan among women aged 15-49 from 42.6 per cent to 32.3 per cent, a decrease of 24 per cent.



Mild anaemia was the most common type among women in Jordan, decreasing from 36 per cent in 2017 to 17.1 per cent in 2023.



