Hoax Calls To Delhi Schools: BJP Sees AAP Link To NGO, Teen Under Police Scanner

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday virtually blamed the AAP for being a part of a conspiracy in which an NGO allegedly used a teenage student to send 400 bomb hoax emails to in Delhi to "create an atmosphere of fear" ahead of Assembly elections.

Without naming AAP or the NGO, the BJP tried to put together pieces of the puzzle. It tried to conclude that since the NGO, suspected to have influenced the teenager, had links with Chief Atishi's parents there was every possibility that the hoax emails were also a brainchild of the AAP.

“We want answers from the AAP if it has links with anti-national NGO?” asked BJP National Spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi.

He said the NGO, under the police lens in the hoax email case, was also involved in seeking clemency for the Afzal Guru who was convicted for his role in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

He claimed Atishi's parents had also signed a petition seeking mercy for Afzal Guru, who was executed in 2013.

Even the“Tukre Tukre” slogans against the country's integrity were shouted in February 2015 on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru.“The Delhi government had delayed sanction for prosecution in the case by five months,” he said, raising questions about the connection between the NGO and the AAP.

"There is fear in Delhi that the AAP has been in touch with dubious NGOs and anti-national activities,” he said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said it wasn't a coincidence that attempts to create an atmosphere of insecurity appeared to have been just before the Assembly polls

According to police, the teenager who sent the hoax e-mail was identified using an advanced I-T technique

The police said the teen was identified as the sender of the hoax e-mails. However, they are still trying to determine if more people were involved or if the child acted alone.

The Delhi Police are now examining whether the NGO or other entities may have influenced the child.