Leader Biden thanks Qatar's leadership for mediation efforts in ceasefire, hostage negotiations

(MENAFN) US leader Joe Biden expressed his gratitude to HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, for his leadership and Qatar's role in facilitating peace talks.



Biden spoke with the Amir on January 13, 2025, discussing ongoing negotiations in Doha aimed at securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages. The discussions were based on the May 27, 2024, agreement, which was previously outlined by and supported by the UN Security Council.



The US leader also praised Qatar’s Premier HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for his significant contributions to the mediation process.



Both leaders underscored the urgent need for the deal to be implemented, stressing the importance of returning hostages to their families and delivering immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza through the ceasefire. They agreed to maintain close coordination, both directly and through their teams, at this critical stage of the negotiations.

