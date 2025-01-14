Global healthcare costs surge as technology reshapes patient care

(MENAFN) The healthcare sector is facing a pivotal moment, with global medical expenses projected to rise by an average of 10.4 percent for the third consecutive year, according to a report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday.



Several factors are driving this surge in costs, including strained public healthcare systems and a growing demand for private healthcare. The Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East and Africa are expected to see the highest increases, with medical costs projected to rise by 12.3 percent and 12.1 percent, respectively.



At the same time, technology is rapidly transforming patient care worldwide. Innovations such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, wearable devices, and integrated digital platforms are reshaping the way healthcare is delivered.



One groundbreaking example is the first robotic mastectomy performed at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. This minimally invasive procedure, enabled by advanced robotic technology, provides breast cancer patients with greater surgical precision, faster recovery, and improved outcomes, while significantly reducing their overall burden.



The report highlights how advancements in medical technology offer promising solutions even as the industry grapples with rising costs.

