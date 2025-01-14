Iran’s total natural gas consumption hits 874 mcm

(MENAFN) Iran’s total natural consumption over the past 24 hours reached an impressive 874 million cubic meters (mcm), as reported by the national broadcaster, IRIB. This significant figure underscores the country’s extensive reliance on as a primary source. With such a high volume being utilized within a single day, it highlights the scale of energy demand in various sectors across the nation.



Out of this total, 616 million cubic meters, accounting for 70 percent of the gas delivered to the network, were consumed by the residential, commercial, and small-scale industrial sectors. These sectors represent the largest share of natural gas usage, reflecting their critical role in supporting daily life and small-scale economic activities. The consistent supply to these areas ensures the functioning of households, businesses, and small industries, particularly during periods of increased demand.



Interestingly, the consumption in these specific sectors has shown a marked increase when compared to the same day last year. The rise, which stands at 12 percent, may be attributed to various factors such as population growth, colder weather conditions, or an expansion in small-scale industrial activities. This uptick signals a growing dependence on natural gas to meet energy requirements.



Such figures emphasize the importance of maintaining a reliable and efficient natural gas infrastructure to cater to increasing demands. It also raises considerations about the need for sustainable energy practices to manage consumption effectively and minimize potential supply challenges. As usage continues to climb, energy planning and resource management will be critical for ensuring future stability.

