Flights from Istanbul to Benghazi resume after decade-long hiatus

(MENAFN) After a 10-year suspension, flights between Istanbul and Libya’s northeastern city of Benghazi resumed on Tuesday, announced Turkish and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.



Turkey’s national carrier, Turkish Airlines, will operate three weekly flights to Benghazi, Uraloglu told Anadolu Agency. The airline initially launched flights to Benghazi in May 2009 but halted operations in January 2015 due to regional instability.



Uraloglu emphasized Turkey’s strategic geographical location and the nation’s investments in infrastructure, which have established it as a global hub. “Turkey’s position allows access to 67 countries with a combined GDP of USD51.2 trillion within a four-hour flight radius,” he noted.



Over the past 22 years, Turkey has constructed 32 new airports, expanding its network to serve 58 domestic and 349 international destinations.



The minister also highlighted recent expansions in Turkish Airlines’ global reach, including the resumption of flights to Santiago, Chile, in December 2024, and the addition of the Istanbul-Kuala Lumpur-Sydney route earlier that month, bringing the total number of international destinations to 349.

