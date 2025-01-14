Qatari Businessmen Association hosts key ministers to foster collaboration with business community

(MENAFN) The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) welcomed H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and H.E. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, at its headquarters.



The visit aimed to strengthen communication with Qatar’s business community and entrepreneurs, gather their perspectives, and engage in discussions about the ministry's initiatives to support and develop the national economy.



H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA Chairman, and Hussein Al Fardan, First Deputy, along with several QBA Board Members, including Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, Sherida Al Kaabi, and Saud Al Mana, warmly received the ministers.



The meeting also saw the participation of QBA members: Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim Al Thani, Khalid Al Mannai, Salah Al Jaidah, Moataz Al Khayyat, Ibrahim Al Jaidah, Ashraf Abu Issa, Abdul Salam Issa Abu Issa, Faisal Al Mannai, Abdullah Al Kubaisi, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Rashid Al Mansouri, Mohammed Althaf, Ihsan Al Khyiami, and Abdulrazzaq Al Kuwari.

