Ukraine's Mod Calls On Ramstein Nations To Invest In Ukrainian Defense Industry

Boiev spoke at a meeting of national directors for armaments of the countries-participants of the UDCG which was held at headquarters in Brussels.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, in the conditions of a full-scale invasion by Russia, the Ukrainian defense increased production volumes by more than 20 times, while at the same time requiring further investments and development of joint ventures.

“The Ukrainian defense industry is not being used to its full potential, there is a lack of financing for capacities. At the same time, in 2023-2024 alone, Ukrainian production of artillery systems increased threefold, armored personnel carriers – fivefold, anti-tank weapons – doubled, and ammunition – by 2.5 times. Ukraine can annually produce more than 4 million UAVs, provided that production is fully financed,” said Boiev.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the need to increase and accelerate the production of equipment and ammunition.

He also stated the importance of Ukraine's combat experience for the development of innovations and technological improvement of existing equipment.

“Ammunition remains the number 1 need, even given the increase in production. Air defense, heavy equipment, engineering equipment are potential products of joint industrial facilities,” said Boiev.

As the Deputy Minister emphasized, the use of income from frozen Russian assets can become an additional resource for the Ukrainian defense industry and joint ventures.

In addition, the issue of localization of enterprises engaged in the repair of equipment transferred by partners is becoming even more relevant. This will significantly simplify the logistics chain and save funds that can be redirected as needed.

Boiev also emphasized that jointly produced and battlefield-tested weapons can be exported to partners after the end of the war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, agreements were reached on additional support packages worth $2 billion.

