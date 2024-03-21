Earth Hour Celebrations Across Dubai Parkstm And Resorts

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Join the #BiggestHourForEarth initiative with Dubai ParksTM and Resorts.

Introducing an exclusive three-course candlelit dinner at Viva Ristorante at Riverland Dubai.

Illuminating activities and poolside candlelit dinner at Ari Restaurant at Lapita Hotel.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination welcomes guests to commemorate Earth Hour with a special evening of eco-conscious dining experiences and cherished memories with loved ones this Saturday 23rd March from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

Earth Hour is celebrated by millions of people and hundreds of organisations around the world, by turning off non-essential electric lights for one hour, as a symbol of commitment to the planet, as part of the global movement organized every year by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

Embracing the #BiggestHourForEarth initiative, guests at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts are encouraged to spend one hour contributing to the planet while enjoying something they love.

At Viva Ristorante, located at RIVERLANDTM Dubai, guests are invited to savour delicious Italian cuisine inspired by the flavours of Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast amidst a charming ambiance. For AED 250 per couple, an exclusive candlelit dinner inclusive of bubbly await them in celebration of Earth Hour. The specially curated three-course menu features selected dishes that showcase the essence of Italy. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a refreshing glass of bubbly, adding an extra touch of sparkle to the evening. Beyond the culinary delights, this special dinner experience, embraces a global movement towards environmental sustainability. Attendees are encouraged to join Viva Ristorante for a night where fine dining intertwines with eco-consciousness, making the Earth Hour celebration both meaningful and delicious.

To experience a memorable Earth Hour celebration at Lapita, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, the UAE's first and only Polynesian resort, guests will witness a series of captivating activities designed to illuminate Lapita's commitment to the planet including the vibrant decorations featuring cupcakes adorned with the Earth Hour logo at Palama Lobby lounge. Upon arrival to the resort's entrance, guests can marvel at the glow of over 60 Earth Hour logos, symbolizing Lapita's collective pledge towards a greener future. At Kalea Garden, guests can join the Candlelight Illumination ceremony, where candles shaped like the Earth Hour logo invites all to participate in this global movement for sustainability. For those seeking an unforgettable dining experience, whether staying at Lapita or looking for the perfect venue to celebrate this special occasion, Ari Poolside Restaurant, await them to indulge in scrumptious Mediterranean cuisine during a candlelit dinner. The menu boasts delicious, exotic flavours along with popular poolside comfort bites and beverages.

As 2024 marks the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts is committed to raising awareness through its exclusive offers. These initiatives aim to inspire guests to embrace eco-conscious practices and contribute to a greener future for the planet.