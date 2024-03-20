Doctor's Orders - Biotech Stocks To Watch (NASDAQ: LVTX) (NASDAQ: NKGN) (Nasdaq: KNSA) (Nasdaq: GOSS)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Biotech/Life Sciences sector.

The newest biotech companies are involved in immuno-oncology, cell therapeutics and biopharmaceuticals.

The latest life sciences companies are involved in developing scientifically compelling assets from research universities, biotherapeutics, natural psychedelics and management services for healthcare settings.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX ) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on advancing its proprietary Gammabody® platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens.

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKGN ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:KNSA ) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's immune-modulating assets, ARCALYST, abiprubart, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation.

Gossamer Bio (Nasdaq:GOSS ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients suffering from, pulmonary hypertension.

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA ) is a Providence, Rhode Island-based biopharma company with an innovative business model that strives to accelerate the development and commercialization of scientifically compelling assets from research universities and medical centers. Ocean Biomedical intends to deploy the resources and expertise to move new therapeutic candidates efficiently from the laboratory to the clinic to the world. Ocean Biomedical is currently developing five discoveries that have the potential to achieve life-changing outcomes in lung cancer, brain cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and the prevention and treatment of malaria. The Ocean Biomedical team's goal is to work on solving some of the world's toughest problems, for the people who need it most.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: KRBP ) is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 target discovery engine to develop and commercialize cell therapies focusing on immuno-oncology. Kiromic is developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid tumors. Kiromic's DIAMOND® AI is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd (NASDAQ:PBM ) is a life science biotechnology company with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence Biomed works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. Our name "Psyence" combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.

Meridian Holdings, Inc . (OTCPink: MRDH ) is in the business of acquisition-oriented holding company focused on building, operating, and managing a portfolio of business-to-business companies. It seeks to acquire majority or controlling interests in companies, which will allow the holding company to actively participate in management, operations, and finances. The Company's network of affiliated companies is designed to encourage maximum leverage of information technology, operational excellence, industry expertise, and synergistic business opportunities. Meridian Holdings, Inc., provides management services and support to the following business units: InterCare Rx, Dozie and Dozie's Pharma and Meridian Health Systems ACO Corporation ("MHSACO") a Multi-National healthcare supply chain and medical services management entity.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

