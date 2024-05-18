U.S. Ban On Strikes Within Russia Compromising Ukraine's Ability To Defend Itself - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. ban on Ukrainian forces using U.S.-made weapons for strikes within Russia is severely compromising Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian offensive operations in the north of the Kharkiv region.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a new Russian offensive campaign assessment , Ukrinform reports.

According to the ISW, U.S. officials reiterated the White House's unwillingness to support Ukraine's use of U.S.-provided weapons in strikes against military targets in Russia. U.S. Defense Department Spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated on May 16 that the Biden Administration has not changed its position against Ukrainian forces using U.S. weapons to strike targets within Russia and that the administration believes that the equipment should be used to liberate occupied Ukrainian territory.

According to the ISW, U.S. and other Western limitations on Ukraine's ability to strike military targets in Russia have created a sanctuary in Russia's border areas from which Russian aircraft can conduct glide bomb and missile strikes against Ukrainian positions and settlements and where Russian forces and equipment can freely assemble before entering combat.

"This U.S. policy is severely compromising Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian offensive operations in northern Kharkiv region," ISW analysts said.

The report also notes that Russian forces would likely be able to stretch Ukrainian forces along a wide front and fix Ukrainian troops in the international border area even as the tempo of Russian offensive operations in northern Kharkiv region slows.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine as of May 18 have already reached about 491,080, with 1,210 invaders killed or wounded in action in the past day.