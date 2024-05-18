Injury Toll In Russia's May 17 Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 31

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in a Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district in Kharkiv has increased to 31, with three people killed in the shelling.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

He recalled that Russian troops struck the city at 15:38 on Friday, May 17. A fire broke out as a result of enemy shelling.

At 12:30, the invaders attacked the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with guided aerial bombs, partially destroying an administrative building of a hospital and damaging apartment blocks and a kindergarten. One woman was injured.

At 17:00, the Russians shelled the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, with multiple rocket launchers, damaging a private house. A 53-year-old man was injured.

According to Syniehubov, 9,907 locals have been evacuated from the border areas of the region.

On the afternoon of May 17, Russian troops struck Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs. Three people were reported killed and 28 wounded in the attack.