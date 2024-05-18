Ukrainian Air Defenders Down 13 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed-131/136 strike drones launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk area on the night of May 18 to 19.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces shot down all 13 Shaheds in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the post said.

Ukrainian air defense intercepts three Russian Kh-59 missiles in Odesa region

Overnight into Saturday, May 18, the Russians launched several groups of attack drones over Ukraine.