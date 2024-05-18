Situation Under Control In Kyrgyz Capital After Clashes Between Pakistani Students And Locals

(MENAFN- IANS) Bishkek, May 18 (IANS) Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the situation was "completely under the control of law enforcement agencies" after the incident of mob violence in capital Bishkek involving foreign students and locals left many injured, including a Pakistani citizen with a fractured jawbone.

The clashes, which began from a hostel on Monday and majorly involved students from Pakistan, took an ugly turn on Friday night as local protesters also raised the issue of illegal migration.

"From the moment information about the incident was received, law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic took prompt measures to detain persons involved in the event, both foreign citizens and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic," Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

In a separate statement, Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry said that 12 victims were admitted to the National Hospital with various injuries.

"Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, visited the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery of the National Hospital and got acquainted with the health condition of a Pakistani citizen who was admitted with a diagnosis of a fractured jaw bone. The patient is being prepared for an operation: replacement of a fractured jawbone," said the Kyrgyz Health Ministry.

The country's government also urged foreign diplomatic missions not to disseminate "unreliable and unverified information" as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Imangaziev met with Pakistani Ambassador Hassan Ali Zaigam at the Ministry on Saturday.

"The minister also asked the Pakistani side to conduct explanatory work among representatives of the Pakistani mass media on the non-dissemination of inaccurate information on the incident," said the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, considering the delicate situation, the Embassy of India in Bishkek has said that it remains in touch with the Indian students in the country and have urged them to stay indoors "for the moment" and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar posted on X.