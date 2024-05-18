Sahiba Gafarova Engages In Key Parliamentary Meetings In Geneva

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, spokeat the 1st meeting of the Organizing Committee of the 6th WorldConference of Speakers of Parliament on May 17 as part of herofficial visit to Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

Stating that many important issues were addressed during thediscussions, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that comprehensive andsignificant deliberations took place. Emphasizing the importance ofparliamentary diplomacy in advancing peace, security, and the ruleof law, she highlighted its close connection to our visions for thefuture.

Sahiba Gafarova stated that the rule of law is a prerequisitefor ensuring peace and security. Any approach to this issue shouldbe based on strict adherence to universally recognized norms andprinciples of international law, such as respect for statesovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-discriminatoryapplication.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that given the current globalsituation, the Inter-Parliamentary Union should also address thisissue in its activities and within the framework of the 6th WorldConference.

The Speaker of the Parliament also addressed the issue ofclimate change, stating that it is one of the urgent globalproblems that must be solved.

Sahiba Gafarova recalled that Azerbaijan was chosen to hostCOP29 with the unanimous support of all countries, and this grandevent will be held in Baku in November this year. According to her,Azerbaijan will do everything possible to engage all parties andunite all countries and societies around a common goal.

Sahiba Gafarova said that the 6th World Conference of Speakersof Parliament should develop new ideas and approaches on this issueand reflect them in future activities.

She also participated in the meeting of Women Speakers ofParliament on May 17 in preparation for the Summit of WomenSpeakers of Parliament. At the event, the results of previoussummits were reviewed, and a number of organizational issues werediscussed to prepare for the next summit.

In her speech, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova drew attention to thechallenges faced in ensuring gender equality worldwide. She statedthat although the issue of gender equality has been discussed atvarious events, it is still not possible to solve the issuesrelated to it in many countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that increasing the social activityof women, realizing their right to education, and representation inhigh positions should be widely discussed at the next Summit. Shealso emphasized the importance of women's active participation inthis issue, taking into account that the issue of global climatechange is very relevant.