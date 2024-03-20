KVIC Advances Prime Minister's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Vision In Delhi, Empowering Rural Artisans With Machinery And Toolkits

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20 March 2024: In alignment with Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's aspiration of forging a 'Developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat,' KVIC facilitated the provision of top-notch toolkits to the artisans of Delhi region here today under its mission of strengthening artisans round the Nation with all the required tools and equipment At the distribution event held at VIP park Keshav Puram, Tri Nagar, North West Delhi -35, Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under Gramodyog Vikas Yojana and in the presence of KVIC Member (North Zone) Shri Nagendra Raghuvanshi distributed 100 Bee Boxes to 10 beneficiaries and required to work efficiently in worder to earn their livelihood with dignity. Thus KVIC distributed electric potter's wheel to 40 artisans, Agarbatti machines to 20 beneficiaries.



Highlighting success rate of KVIC Schemes and programmes in Delhi region he reiterated that it has driven economic growth and sustainable development in the region, allocating 55 lakhs through MMDA and 21 lakhs to under ISEC Scheme over three years. In 2023-24, KVIC has established 47 units under PMEGP and disbursed 322.2 lakhs as margin money. whereas our initiatives include 216 projects in 2021-22 and disbursement of 1097.94 lakhs margin money in 2022-23 and 2023-24. In past two years under Graamodyog Vikaas Yojana we have provided aid to 100 leather footwear, 200 honey mission, 20 plumbing artisans, 20 in agarbatti, and 40 pottery artisans of 11 districts of Delhi. Not to mention KVIC remains committed to empowering individuals and fostering sustainable development, said Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman KVIC.



Addressing the beneficiaries, Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar elaborated on how Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative potential of the 'New Khadi of New India' initiative, underpinned by the 'Guarantee of Modi Government,' in bolstering the 'Self-reliant and Viksit Bharat Abhiyan.' The Khadi sector has witnessed a remarkable quadruple surge in sales over the past decade, significantly uplifting rural artisans.



In his address, he highlighted the global appeal of Khadi and village industry products, attributing it to the unwavering support of the Modi government. The 'Naye Bharat ki Nayi Khadi' campaign has reshaped the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign,' leading to a significant rise in Khadi sales. He also noted a substantial 233% increase in artisan remuneration, attracting more artisans to Khadi work.



KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' initiatives for popularizing Khadi among the youth. The Prime Minister's focus on Khadi promotion has boosted the turnover of Khadi and village industry products to Rs. 1.34 lakh crore, generating over 9.50 lakh new employment opportunities.



He further more added that the policies of the Modi government have made Khadi and village industry products globally competitive. Over the last 10 years, 'New India's New Khadi' has given a new direction to the 'Self-reliant India Mission.' As a result, the sale of Khadi products has increased by 332% in the last decade, and artisans have been attracted towards Khadi work, resulting in prosperity.



The distribution program saw the participation of representatives from Khadi institutions, Khadi associations, and artisans, along with officials from banks, KVIC, KVICB, and the Delhi government.

