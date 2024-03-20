UN Warns Sanctions May Be Enforced On Abusive Sudanese Parties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 20 (KUNA) -- An international commission has threatened to enforce sanctions on Sudanese parties that breach the international humanitarian law and commit atrocities in the war-plagued nation.

The Chairman of the Security Council Sanctions Committee on Sudan and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the UN Joonkook Hwang, in his address to the council during a session late on Tuesday warned of mounting and wide-scale violence against civilians namely physical abuse against individuals and communities in Darfur.

Ambassador Hwang touched on breaches of arms prohibition, the international, humanitarian laws and human rights laws and racial conscription. He urged states and parties that transfer arms to Darfur to heed measures for barring arms in the region.

For his part, the Sudanese representative at the UN Ammar Mahmoud said the enforcing of sanctions would enable the Sudanese Government to protect the civilians in a better manner and efficiently resist violations by the Rapid Support Forces militias.

Sudan has been engulfed in an internal fighting since April 15, 2023.

The fighting, pitting the army against the Rapid Support Forces, has killed thousands of civilians and forced eight million others to relocate. More than one million Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries. (end)

