Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls For Start Negotiations On Ukraine's Accession To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for the European Union to start membership negotiations with Ukraine as soon as possible.

This was reported by Lithuanian broadcaster LRT on Tuesday.

"Ukraine has already done its homework on implementing the recommendations for opening negotiations with the EU, which we should assess appropriately by starting accession talks as soon as possible," Landsbergis said.

According to him, it's time to erase the red lines and take decisive measures to prevent Russia's calculations.

"We must plan the specific measures necessary for Ukraine's victory. Macron's initiative and the Czech initiative on the purchase of ammunition, which Lithuania has joined, are inspiring examples," Landsbergis said during the discussion.

As reported, during a meeting on March 18, EU foreign ministers decided to create a special Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF) within the European Peace Fund (EPF).

On March 21-22, a meeting of EU leaders will be held in Brussels in the format of the European Council.