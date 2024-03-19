Kashmir Googled 'Watermelons' The Most Last Week

As per the Google Trends, maximum Google searches from Jammu and Kashmir have been regarding the watermelons last week.

Google Trends suggest that the Google searches regarding the fruit began with the commencement of Ramazan.

On March 16 and 17, the searches regarding the fruit reached the 100 mark, the highest on the scale.



The calculation of Google Trends is based on a graph that shows the relative frequency of any search term on a scale of zero to 100. Hundred represents the highest level.

Searches mostly, 'Is watermelon crop harvested in India in February?', 'How are watermelons artificially ripened?', and

'How

to identify that a watermelon is artificially ripened?' dominated the Google search engine.

As per the Google Trends data, the frequency of Google searches have declined especially after the Food and Safety department came up with a clarification.

Pertinently, the sales of watermelons had declined by more than 50 percent in the first week of Ramazan following the controversy regarding the fruit.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner, J&K Drug & Food Control Organisation, Shagufta Jalal, had said that they had taken samples from all the districts of the Kashmir valley after apprehensions were raised about the use of

watermelons.

She said that the test results that came today have shown that

watermelons

are safe for consumption.

“Nothing adverse has come in the test reports and we appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours,” Jalal said, adding that

watermelon

is not a seasonal fruit.

About action against those who have spread the rumors, Jalal said the matter has been taken up with the higher ups.

The fruit dealers said the sales have now gone normal after the government cleared the air regarding the controversy.“We are highly thankful to the government which came up with valid test reports and urged people to consume the fruit,” said Ali Muhammad Khan, a fruit seller.

Watermelon is the most consumed fruit in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramazan. Every year watermelons worth crores of rupees are being consumed in Kashmir during Ramazan.

