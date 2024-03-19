'This Is New Bharat': Sukesh Chandrashekhar Takes 'Untouchable' Jibe At BRS Leader K Kavitha After Arrest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman, has reportedly written a letter to detained Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha asking her to come clean in the Delhi excise policy case and not shield Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The letter comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that K Kavitha paid ₹100 crore to top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to get benefits of the new Delhi excise policy is currently lodged in jail in a money laundering case.“The truth has prevailed... the political witch hunt has fallen flat, all your karmas are coming back to you,” Hindustan Times quoted Sukesh Chandrashekhar as saying in the letter.“You always thought you were untouchable... But you forget this new Bharat, the law is stronger and powerful than ever... You will have to face the power of truth,\" Chandrashekhar said in the letter calling Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the“king of corruption”, Sukesh Chandrashekhar said that K Kavitha's party looted thousands of crores from people.“All your corrupt associates, including the king of corruption, Arvind Kejriwal, are going to be exposed... Thousands of crores that you and your party have looted and stacked in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Germany will all be out in the open,” the alleged conman said rivalryThis is not the first time Sukesh Chandrashekar has targeted BRS and Arvind Kejriwal. In April 2023, the alleged conman spoke about a link between Delhi Chief Minister and Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao's party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He claimed that he had chats to prove that Arvind Kejriwal made a payment of ₹15 crore to the BRS office in Telangana.“The chat will clearly show and confirm your (Kejriwal) nexus with the 'South Group' and leader of the TRS, who is under investigation in Liquor Gate. Also, the chat will show how the Leader of TRS instructs the delivery of the 15 Crores @ 15 Kg ghee to an associate AP @ Arun Pillai, who kept the boxes of cash in a black Range Rover Sport with an MLC sticker on the front windshield parked inside the TRS, Headquarter,” Chandrashekhar said according to newswire ANI.

