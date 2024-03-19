US Racing To Deploy Sub-Launched Hypersonic Missiles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US plans to construct an underwater hypersonic weapons testing facility, paving the way for its submarine-launched hypersonic weapons against potential adversaries China and Russia.

At a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services this month , Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, the US Navy's director of Strategic Systems Programs, said that the US is establishing the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB) and an innovative Underwater Test Facility at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Indiana.

The underwater facility, in particular, marks a significant step toward deploying hypersonic capabilities from submarines, indicating a move to enhance the stealth and survivability of these critical systems.

Wolfe also announced a collaborative effort between the Navy and Army to develop and field a common hypersonic weapon system. The partnership will leverage a shared hypersonic glide body and missile booster and will be on a robust joint test schedule to ensure the cutting-edge weapons meet rigorous performance and reliability standards.

Wolfe emphasized the critical attributes of hypersonic systems, which can travel over five times the speed of sound and rapidly and effectively target heavily defended high-value assets due to their speed, maneuverability and altitude.

The weapons are central to the US Department of Defense's (DOD) strategic vision as outlined in the 2022 National Defense Strategy , which aims to bolster integrated deterrence, enhance campaigning capabilities and secure enduring advantages over potential adversaries.

The US previously announced its intent to deploy hypersonic weapons aboard submarines, although budget cuts and the lack of appropriate testing facilities have hamstrung the effort.