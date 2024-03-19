Media reports North Korea launching ballistic projectiles as Blinken visits South Korea

(MENAFN) North Korea heightened tensions in the region by conducting multiple short-range ballistic missile tests, as reported by the Yonhap News Agency, coinciding with the visit of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Seoul. According to senior South Korean military officials, the launches, the first in two months by Pyongyang, occurred between 7:44 am and 8:22 am local time, with the missiles traveling approximately 300km before landing in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.



The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that at least three missiles were fired, with their trajectories resembling that of the KN-24, a solid-fuel ballistic missile with a range of up to 410km. The JCS strongly condemned the actions, labeling them as clear provocations threatening peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



Japan's Defense Ministry confirmed the launch, reporting that all three missiles traveled around 350km before landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denounced the tests and affirmed Japan's collaboration with the United States and South Korea in analyzing the situation.



The missile tests occurred shortly after South Korea and the United States concluded large-scale annual joint military exercises earlier in the month. The 11-day Freedom Shield exercises, conducted on the Korean Peninsula, reportedly involved a significant increase in troop numbers compared to the previous year and double the number of field-training drills.



The timing of North Korea's missile tests, amidst heightened diplomatic engagements and military exercises in the region, underscores the ongoing challenges in achieving lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. The provocative actions by Pyongyang not only threaten regional security but also present a formidable diplomatic challenge for stakeholders involved in denuclearization efforts. As Secretary Blinken engages in discussions with South Korean officials, addressing the North Korean provocations is likely to be at the forefront of the agenda, underscoring the delicate balance of diplomacy and deterrence in the region.

