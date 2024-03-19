People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva Releases Video For Upcoming Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva has filmed a
promotional video for the upcoming festival. The music video was
shot by Elvin Mirzoyev on the shores of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports. The music was composed by Khayal
Aliyev.
Baku will host Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera
Festival from April 27 to May 3.
The event is co-organized by the Vocal Music School of People's
Artist Fidan Hajiyeva with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.
For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world
composers will be held in Baku and Ganja.
The main goal of the project is to promote and develop classical
music in Azerbaijan, identify and support new talents in the field
of opera. Among the eminent guests of the festival are world-famous
conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists
and musicians, and talented youth.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli, Turkic
