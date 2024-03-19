People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva Releases Video For Upcoming Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva has filmed a promotional video for the upcoming festival. The music video was shot by Elvin Mirzoyev on the shores of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports. The music was composed by Khayal Aliyev.

Baku will host Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival from April 27 to May 3.

The event is co-organized by the Vocal Music School of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers will be held in Baku and Ganja.

The main goal of the project is to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan, identify and support new talents in the field of opera. Among the eminent guests of the festival are world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

