Hundreds Tonns Of Drugs Seized, Burned In Helmand

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Hundreds of tonnes of drugs have been seized in the Sangin, Baghran and Khanshin districts of southern Helmand province and destroyed, an official said on Monday.

Police Spokesperson Mullah Ezzatullah Haqqani told Pajhwok Afghan News that based on intelligence information Oman factory was recovered in Malmand locality of Sangin district.

Nearly 400 kilograms of Oman, five plastic containers, two metallic containers and three small packets of acid were recovered during the forces operation.

He said in Baghran district 1,040 kilograms of Chuna while in Khanshin district 2,150 kilograms of color and 16 kilograms of Soch were recovered.

He said some individuals had been arrested in connection to drug production and referred to judicial organs.

nh

Visits: 8