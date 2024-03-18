Kostin Discusses Russian Cybercrime Investigation With U.S. Colleagues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin met in Kyiv with his colleagues from the U.S. Department of Justice, Nathan Brooks and Tim Rank, as well as with Legal Advisor at U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Jared Kimball, and FBI Legal Attaché Chris Geiger.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

The parties discussed strategies for investigating Russia's cybercrime committed against Ukraine and partner countries.

According to Kostin,“the scope of Russia-linked cyber operations against Ukrainian targets continue to grow. Over 800 attempts of cyberattacks against state institutions and services were documented, with the critical energy infrastructure being a regular target.”

The prosecutor general said that the attacks also include information operations to undermine Ukrainian society and targeting telecommunication systems to deprive Ukrainians of access to mobile connection and the Internet.

He noted that an effective and comprehensive investigation of these crimes requires the implementation of best practices and methods to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Kostin also added that the experience and support of U.S. colleagues would be very valuable.

Furthermore, they discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of intellectual property protection and combating cyber organized crime.

“We are committed to intensifying our efforts and innovating investigative techniques to make cyberspace safer and counter emerging threats efficiently,” stressed Kostin.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the start of the war, Ukraine has repelled more than 5,000 Russian cyberattacks.