Russia's Black Hawk Downing Claim Fake - Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry has refuted a report spun by Russian propagandists claiming a Black Hawk helicopter, donated to Ukraine's forces, has been destroyed.

That's accordingt to a GUR report posted on Facebook, as seen by Ukrinform.

“GUR's Black Hawk helicopter crews continue their mission. All Black Hawk helicopters, operated by defense intelligence, are in excellent working condition and their crews continue to perform combat and specialized tasks,” GUR reported.

The intelligence agency emphasized that "the black-mouthed propagandists and their Kremlin owners, who are spreading fake stories about the downing of the helicopter operated by Ukraine's military intelligence should cut it down on liquor."

Ukraine decries Russianstory of minors being trained for sabotage missions

As it was reported, Russia's Ministry of Defense stated on Sunday that a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down near Lukashivka in Sumy region. It was also claimed that the helicopter was heading toward Russia's Belgorod region. In turn, a Russian "war correspondent" Yevgeny Poddubniy claimed that the Russians had shot down a Ukrainian Black Hawk helicopter carrying 20 crew.