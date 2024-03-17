Iran, Afghanistan sign agricultural cooperation MOU

(MENAFN) During a visit to Kabul by a delegation from Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture, officials from Iran and the government of Afghanistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance cooperation in agricultural sectors between the two neighboring countries. This agreement signifies a commitment to collaboration in various fields, including plant protection, agricultural research, soil sciences, alternatives to poppy cultivation, irrigation, agricultural infrastructures, animal husbandry, veterinary medicine, and support for private sectors.



This MOU follows a series of agreements signed back in November 2023 between Iran and Afghanistan in various economic sectors. These agreements were inked during a ceremony attended by Iranian Agriculture Minister Mohammad-Ali Nikbakht, President Raisi’s special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Taliban Government. The agreements encompassed cooperation documents for the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Committee meeting, the joint international road transport cooperation committee meeting, collaboration between Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) and Afghan counterparts, cooperation between Iran’s Esfahan Steel Company and Afghan counterparts, and an MOU between Iran’s Secretariat of Free Trade and Special Economic Zones and Afghan counterparts.



This diplomatic engagement reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between Iran and Afghanistan. Led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a 30-member Afghan delegation visited Tehran in early November 2023, marking the first Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Committee meeting hosted in Tehran since the formation of Afghanistan's new government.

