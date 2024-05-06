Neha Bhasin Shares Picture With 'Love' Of Her Life Taken Just Before 'Furqat' First Shot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Singer Neha Bhasin shared a picture with her husband, Sameer Uddin, whom she described as the love of her life.

The singer also revealed that he was the music and video director of her song 'Furqat'.

Neha took to Instagram and posted the image.

In the photo, Neha, who is dressed completely in gold, and Sameer are holding each other, looking into each other's eyes intensely.

"Music director, the video director, editor, and the love of my life @zookthespook. The picture was taken just before our first shot," wrote Neha, who is known for hits such as 'Dhunki', 'Swag Se Swagat', and 'Chashni'.

Her latest single, 'Furqat', talks about pain, separation, and unrequited love. It was shot in Maharashtra.

The singer is joined by the winner of 'India's Best Dancer' season 2, Saumya Kamble, who showcases her belly dancing skills.