Kerala CM Vijayan, Family Leave For Three-Nation Private Tour (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, May 6 ( IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, and their grandson left for a three-nation private tour on Monday.

CM Vijayan will visit Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE before returning on May 21.

His daughter Veena Vijayan and her husband and state minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas are in the UAE and will travel with the Chief Minister during the trip.

The Vijayan family will be in Indonesia till May 12 before flying to Singapore. On May 18, they will return to the UAE before coming back to India on May 21.

According to sources, since this is a private trip, no official announcement was made about it.