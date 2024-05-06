AZPROMO Chief Executive Says Surge In Azerbaijani Carpet Exports Imminent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the foreseeable future of 3 to 5 years, there is a strongexpectation of significant growth in the sales of Azerbaijanicarpets, both in the domestic market, tourism-related sales, andexports, Azernews reports, citing YusifAbdullayev, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Export andInvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Abdullayev highlighted the forthcoming initiatives, stating, "In2023, Azerbaijan's carpet exports surged by 30% compared to2022."

Furthermore, Abdullayev pointed out the collaborative effortsbetween AZPROMO and Azerkhalcha OJSC in promoting Azerbaijanicarpets, emphasizing joint ventures with renowned German designerJan Kath, recognised internationally for his unique fusion oftraditional and contemporary carpet styles. He mentionedexhibitions held in Washington, New York, and Madrid in 2023,underscoring the extensive promotional activities conducted inpartnership with Azerkhalcha. "Carpets are intrinsic to ourheritage," he remarked.

Regarding carpet exports, Abdullayev noted distinct regulatorymechanisms compared to other products, emphasising thestraightforwardness of these procedures, facilitated by stateregulations.

He commended Azerkhalcha OJSC's efforts in revitalising thecultural significance of carpet weaving, stressing the importanceof foreign promotion preceding sales.

Abdullayev highlighted the necessity of simultaneous promotionand export efforts, particularly considering neighbouring countrieswith rich carpet cultures.