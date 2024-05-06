Agency People News In Brief (May 6, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Liz Wolgemuth has joined Story Partners as a VP. Wolgemuth comes to Story Partners having spent over a decade on Capitol Hill, including as senior communications director for Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and Senate Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee.

She led communications strategy for these key senate committees and served as the senator's speechwriter.



WASHINGTON - Seven Letter has hired Casey Hernandez

as a partner. With two decades of corporate and political communications experience, Hernandez was most recently senior VP for global corporate communications at nutrition and wellness company Herbalife. Prior to her time at Herbalife, Hernandez served in senior communications roles in the Obama administration at both the United States Department of the Treasury and the Department of Transportation and served as associate creative director on the 2013 Presidential Inaugural Committee.



SAN FRANCISCO - Former Sparkpr executive VP Tim Turpin has joined CodePR as partner. With over 20 years of experience in public relations and marketing, Turpin brings experience developing and executing successful communications strategies for founders of innovative technology companies, venture capital firms, and their portfolio companies. While at Sparkpr, he served as head of the firm's venture capital and emerging technology practice.

