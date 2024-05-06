               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
All Investor Eyes On Xi In Europe


5/6/2024 6:19:59 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day state visit to France starting Monday, coupled with stops in Serbia and Hungary, is garnering significant attention from global investors amid escalating trade tensions between China and the European Union (EU).

With ongoing EU probes into alleged market-distorting practices by Beijing and its electric vehicle operations, and a parallel Chinese anti-dumping investigation targeting European liquor and agricultural products, investors are closely monitoring Xi's trip, with many hoping for signs of de-escalation and cooperation.

The economic stakes involved are substantial. China and the EU are both key global economic powerhouses, with extensive bilateral trade and investment ties.

Any disruptions or exacerbations to their trade relations will reverberate across global markets, impacting various industries and investor portfolios.

Asia Times

