Macron to address trade imbalances, Ukraine crisis in visit by Chinese leader to Paris

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping's forthcoming two-day visit to France presents a rare opportunity for French President Emmanuel Macron to address key issues such as trade imbalances and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Macron aims to engage his Chinese counterpart in discussions aimed at reducing trade disparities between France and China, as well as encouraging China to leverage its influence on Russia regarding the war in Ukraine. However, achieving these objectives will prove challenging against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions between Europe and China.



France's support for the European Union's investigation into Chinese exports of electric vehicles underscores the importance of addressing trade concerns during Xi's visit. Macron's advisors emphasize the need for Chinese authorities to provide greater assurances regarding trade issues, highlighting the significance of ongoing dialogue and diplomatic engagement in fostering mutually beneficial trade relations.



The official meetings during Xi's visit will include joint talks between the Chinese President, Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. However, divisions within the EU, particularly between France and Germany, may limit the bloc's collective ability to influence China effectively. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's absence from the meetings in Paris due to prior commitments underscores the complexities of coordinating a unified European approach towards engaging with China.



As Macron seeks to advance France's interests and address pressing global challenges during Xi's visit, the outcome of discussions will shape the trajectory of EU-China relations and have broader implications for international trade and diplomacy. Despite the obstacles and divisions within the EU, Macron's diplomatic efforts underscore the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing shared concerns and promoting a more balanced and equitable global trade environment.

